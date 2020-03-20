It has been confirmed that singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive with coronavirus aka COVID-19 after she returned to India from her London trip a few days ago. However, before getting tested, Kanika was seen partying with several high-profile people including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. She and her family are now in complete quarantine but netizens are really not happy with the Baby Doll singer for not following the social distancing norm amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Friday morning, Kanika had taken to Instagram to announce that she has been infected with the virus.

Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health.

Jai Hind ! Take care,

KK

Users on social media users called her "irresponsible" and "uneducated" when they got to know that she attended parties events after arriving in the country.

"Kanika Kapoor's episode just shows that stardom and money and privilege doesn't guarantee minimum common sense. Their irresponsible behaviour can upset the fight against #coronavirus which till date has been reasonably contained in India," a user tweeted.

Another one even asked police to arrest the "Baby Doll" singer.

"Horrible Behavior!!! She should be arrested," the user added.

Condemning her negligence, a user called her "uneducated".

(With IANS Inputs)