Khloe Kardashian's 36 birthday bash was full of exciting news. While brother Rob Kardashian stole the lime light for his surprising weight loss transformation, the birthday girl herself made some headline because of a giant rock on her finger.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen wearing a massive pear shaped diamond ring on her left hand's ring finger. This finger is reserved for the engagement ring in many cultures, which is why her fans and followers have been speculating whether she is engaged to her on again and off again ex boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Many comments flowed in, like, "Can we talk about that huge rock on her ring finger please?!!" and "'We gonna pretend we don't see that ring on her finger orrrrrrr."

The ex lovers who are also parents to True Thompson have been quarantining and co-parenting their daughter together due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tristan also wished Khloe with a very sweet and heartfelt birthday message on his Instagram. He posted a picture of Khloe, True, and himself on what seems to be a trampoline. He wrote, "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️"

Elder sister, Kim Kardashian West too replied to the post and wrote, "So beyond sweet ✨."

People Magazine had earlier reported that as per an insider, "Tristan has been on his best behavior. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloe would get back with him."