Let's be honest, from grandparents to little kids, each one of us has been addicted to our phones and other electronic devices amidst the lockdown. Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and many more have also been spending most of their time on the social media platforms and keeping their fans entertained.

Not only the young lot but senior actors such as Amitabh Bachchan has also been hooked to social media ever since the lockdown has begun and has been actively interacting with his fans and friends. Be it motivating the fans through his poems to the throwback stories from the past, Big B is making sure that his followers are entertained by hook or by crook.

Amidst the lockdown, Big B is also making sure that he takes good care of his health. He has been sharing several selfies amid the workout session from his personal gym. Today he took the internet by storm by uploading a selfie with his grandson on Instagram. Sharing the picture with Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda, clicked in the gym, he wrote, "Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors, laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson .."

Now while some were going gaga over the adorable picture of this grandfather and grandson duo, many fans started asking Amitabh why Carry Minati is standing with him. You read it right. Many fans found a striking resemblance between the famous YouTube star Carry Minati and Big B's grandson, Agastya.

People started asking Amitabh, 'Ye baju me carry khada hai kya sir ??' Confused Big B asked 'What is CarryMinati?' He also replied to the user who asked the question and wrote, "बाजू में मेरा पोता , मेरा grandson khada hai .. ये carry क्या होता hai" Fans tried to explain Big B who is Carry Minati while they showered the love on the Indian YouTube fame.

Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar has been trending a lot lately ever since his video on 'YouTube Vs TikTok' went viral. In his roast video, he was talking about the cringeworthy content on the short video platform TikTok. Soon his video was taken down by YouTube, claiming that it has disrespectful and harassing comments. People also said that the content of his video was offensive to the LGBTQ community.

Many fans, followers and YouTube stars have come in the support of Carry Minati. Carry has also issued a video stating that people should stop making assumptions and his video was not meant to hurt any community.

Watch his video, here: