Netflix's The Queen's Gambit has become a talk of the town because of the phenomenal performance by Anya Taylor-Joy and Bill Camp. The miniseries have led several users to go on the internet and do web searches for Chess and play chess to win.

Every once in awhile, there comes a web series that prompts viewers to go online and do extensive research. When BBC's Chernobyl was released, there was a spike in the book sales that followed the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster. Something similar happened following the release of Netflix's Dark when people started to look for the meaning of the parallel universe, M-theory, and wormhole. Surprisingly, The Queen's Gambit also has the same effect on users as Google's search for chess has increased to 110% in the last one week.

The Queen's Gambit show:

Netflix's The Queen's Gambit is based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name. The story traces a chess prodigy Beth Harmon's life from her childhood in an orphanage through her struggles with tranquilizer and alcohol addiction to her rise through the Grandmaster ranks.

Many have considered that The Queen's Gambit is pure entertainment as in the beginning, it shows Beth Harmon as a quiet and sullen eight-year-old girl, and she matures, we see her competing for the U.S. Open championship.

The movie or TV adaptation of the story had been in the queue for a long time. The project was once considered Heath Ledger's debut directorial venture, but the project got shelved due to his sudden death in 2008.

In 2019, Netflix gave the production a series order considering seven episodes with Scott Frank directing and creating the show alongside Allan Scott. The Queen's Gambit has become the most-watched series on the day of its launch on Netflix. Many even noted that the show excels in several moments, especially when we see Beth playing the game of Chess.

The Queen's Gambit even earned praise from the chess community to portray the game and players. Woman Grandmaster Jennifer Shahade said that Netflix's miniseries "completely nailed the chess accuracy."

Social Media reaction:

Following the success of the show, several viewers are currently talking about the show online. Google's latest search result depicts a sudden rise in the search for chess-related keywords.

Topics related to the show and chess-like The Queen's Gambit - novel by Walter Tevis and Queen's Gambit have tremendously spiked in the last couple of days.

At the same time, several viewers on Twitter have also expressed their opinion on the show.

All seven episodes of The Queen's Gambit are currently streaming on Netflix.