Earlier this week, some Netflix users streaming on Android devices began noticing a new experimental feature they could opt-in to use that allows them to adjust the rate of speed a movie streams. It was later revealed/confirmed that Netflix has been testing a variable playback setting, a new test option that has come under fire from some filmmakers.

Netflix already provides its subscribers with options like rewind, fast-forward or even skipping through contents like the opening intro and outro. But the new feature would grant users the ability to slow down or increase the playback speed. Android users who had access to the test feature were able to slow down their video to 0.5x or 0.75x speed. And could also increase the playback speed at the rate of 1.25x or 1.5x.

Since a Netflix representative confirmed that the feature was being tested to a limited audience, it led to strong reactions from filmmakers like Judd Apatow, Jay Chandrasekhar, and Brad Bird. And Apparently, as Deadline states - creator concerns are one reason the feature was not made available for bigger screens at the moment.

"No @Netflix no," director Apatow wrote on Twitter among a series of more tweets. "Don't make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don't f— with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen."

Netflix responds

The director also noted in other tweets that the makers of series like The Office, Friends and Scorsese' movie, The Irishman wouldn't be happy "with a speed watch button".

Even amid the backlash, Netflix has had a clam response and has continued to state that the testing of the feature does not guarantee that it will soon be introduced for the masses. But it will be interesting to see if the company would go ahead with the new option as it competes with other streaming services like DIsney+ and Apple TV+.

