A lot of Netflix originals are currently among the best television shows out there. Several shows have impressed their viewers and won their hearts. However, the latest release, The Haunting of Hill House, has got people talking as it is truly giving nightmares for many viewers.

Netflix released the first season of The Haunting of Hill House last week. The series, based on Shirley Jackson's novel, is an American horror show. It's about a group of siblings who grew up in an old mansion, Hill House, which would later turn out to be a haunted house. The siblings are made to go back to the same house and face their fears by confronting the ghost from their past.

The show has received excellent reviews, even one from Stephen King. He took to Twitter to praise the show and wrote, "I don't usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great. Close to a work of genius, really. I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure."

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, revised and remodeled by Mike Flanagan. I don't usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great. Close to a work of genius, really. I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2018

Although the show has received good feedback, fans who binge-watched the entire season are scared to their bones. A lot of people took to Twitter to share their experience after watching the series. While a few claimed to have gotten anxiety attacks, others suffered from a loss of sleep and nightmares.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter who shared their views about the show:

Had a hard time sleeping last night because of #TheHauntingOfHillHouse like for real, I'm so stressed — David Hernandez (@davehernandez) October 22, 2018

Anyone else have any nightmares from #TheHauntingOfHillHouse??? — Jaime Smith † (@Jaime_Anne21) October 22, 2018

The haunting of hill house is amazing but also its giving me an anxiety attack — gay raccoon ??? (@lil_raccoon) October 18, 2018

The Haunting of Hill House has me fucked up on multiple levels. Like. My anxiety has been progressively peaking since I started watching this show. That's fuckin impressive.



This is officially the best horror series I've seen so far! — Natalie Griffin (@natwingwrites) October 17, 2018

Not really into the horror genre but after all the hype I decided to give #TheHauntingOfHillHouse on #Netflix a go. It did not disappoint! A rather chilling ghost story that sent a few shivers down my spine!! — Mike Maitland (@mikemanouevre) October 22, 2018