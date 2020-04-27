Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda's starrer Extraction movie is making all heads turn for its action sequences and a brilliant performance by Avengers: Endgame movie star. Netflix users are, however, wondering about the end scene of the movie and discussing that ambiguous ending.

Major Spoilers Ahead:

Netflix's Extraction movie stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary and former Australian Special Air Service Regiment. Tyler is recruited by a fellow mercenary to rescue the son of India's biggest drug lord. The young kid is held for ransom by Bangladesh's biggest drug lord.

Tyler Rake goes on this super-difficult mission only to find himself surrounded by backstabbing from his closest ally. At the same time, Randeep Hooda's Saju is trying his own luck to rescue the kid.

The movie takes you to a whole together different experiences because of the high-octane action sequences. It won't be wrong to say that the 10-minutes long action sequences where we see Tyler going into the buildings and fighting off Saju are going to be talked for years to come.

The movie ends by showing the deaths of Saju and Tyler, in their attempt to save the kid — Ovi Mahajan Jr. (played by Rudraksha Jaiswal). However, in the final credit scenes, we see Ovi coming out of the pool and in the background, we see an image of a person that many are now suggesting is none other than Tyler Rake, who someone survived the attack in Bangladesh.

Is Tyler Rake alive in the end?

While talking to Digital Spy, Extraction movie director Sam Hargrave stated that there could be a follow-up Extraction movie and it is up to the reactions the first part will receive from the fans.

"We're all going to wait to see how fans react to the film. And based on that, there have been discussions of different storylines that could take place at different times – both forward in time and backward in time," Sam explained.

There's an ambiguity about whether Tyler Rake is alive or not but as per Sam, "Depending on how you view the film, I think the ending will play differently for different people, depending on your feelings for these characters throughout the film."

If the studio will go ahead with expanding the Extraction universe then there are chances that we might get see Thor 4's Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in Extraction prequel.

It looks like Tyler Rake either survived the fall and came back to see Ovi Mahajan or it was just Ovi remembering his savior, much like how Tyler kept thinking about his dead son during the movie.