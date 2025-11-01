Netflix's 'Dining With The Kapoors' poster faces backlash; netizens ask, 'Where's Alia Bhatt?'

Well, the Kapoors, Bachchans, and Khans are among the most loved and respected families in B-town. Not just do producers bank on them, but they also enjoy a massive fan following. Apart from their professional lives, fans are always curious to know more about their personal side.

And for the first time, just like The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and The Kardashians, the Kapoors are all set to give a glimpse into their family, a reality show that is filled with fun, food, togetherness and oodles of controversy.

On Friday, Netflix unveiled the poster and release date of its upcoming family special, Dining With The Kapoors. The special will premiere on November 21.

The ensemble includes Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, among others.

Sharing the announcement post, Netflix India wrote on Instagram, "Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai, and you're invited. Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix."

The family portrait features Navya, Neetu, Agastya, Kareena, Karisma, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, and Ranbir Kapoor, but Alia Bhatt was missing.

However, the caricature-style poster didn't sit well with netizens. Many called out the shoddy editing, claiming it looked horrible and as if the family hadn't posed together.

Netizens also pointed out Alia's absence from the frame and questioned how Navya is relevant, asking what made her feature on the cover.

A user wrote, "How Navya and her brother are kapoors?"

A comment read, "I know their spouses are not in the photo and not a fan of Alia, but if you see the tags in the caption, Saif's name is mentioned...then why not hers?" "Will not watch if no Alia," commented an Instagram user.

Another mentioned, "Where is Alia Bhatt?"

The third one mentioned, "Such a horrible Photoshop job!! Look how weird their face and bodies are looking.."

The fourth one said, "What are agastya and navya nanda doing here? When did they become kapoors?"

Dining With The Kapoors is produced by Aavashyak Media. According to the makers, the show is filmed in a documentary-style format, offering an unfiltered glimpse into the laughter, affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds of Bollywood's first family.