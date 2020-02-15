If your weekend plan was to sit back, relax, and catch up on your favourite TV shows on Netflix, you might have to make some adjustments. The popular video streaming service has been facing some problems across the world.

Users have been reporting that the streaming service is not working for them. According to the website Downdetector.in, users have been complaining about the service being down since 1:30 p.m. IST today. The maximum reports came around 2:00 pm and users are still reporting "no connection" and log-in faults.

The outage map at the Down Detector shows that the most affected areas include the US, Europe, and Australia. The problem also persists in Latin American nations and for users in India as well.

On Twitter, users are posting about Netflix being down with the hashtag #NetflixDown. They have been posting pictures and screenshots of the "Network error" message showing on their TV or smartphone screens. The message says, "There is a problem connecting to Netflix. Please try again later."

Some users have also complained that Netflix suddenly went down while they were watching shows. "In the middle of an episode of #NarcosMexico, and @netflix went down. #NotCool #NetflixDown," a user tweeted.

For some users, Netflix is showing a message saying "We're having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title."

The streaming platform has not acknowledged that its service is down. The Netflix help page claims that it is up and not experiencing an interruption. The official twitter handle of Netflix has also not tweeted anything related to the problem.

When we tried to log on to Netflix, it worked just fine. At the moment, it looks like the service is working for some, while others are facing issues.

Last year in November, Netflix went down for users in the US and UK. At that time, Netflix issued a statement that the service was experiencing technical problems and they were working to fix it. This time around, they have yet to say anything.