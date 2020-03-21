https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/732630/coronavirus-not-sparing-celebrities.jpg

IBTimes IN

Related

Cara Delevingne packs on the PDA with girlfriend Ashley Benson during coronavirus pandemic [Photos]

Mathew McConaughey makes surprising plea to his fans during coronavirus pandemic [Watch]

Idris Elba says Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie could have passed coronavirus to him

Daniel Radcliffe contracts the Coronavirus; Harry Potter star sets the record straight

The coronavirus has affected businesses and workplaces throughout the world and Hollywood is no different. Reportedly, Netflix is stepping up to help those that find themselves out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reportedly, the streaming giant has created a $100 million relief fund for the hundreds of thousands of people suddenly without jobs as film and TV productions were halted during the outbreak.

In a letter posted on Netflix's company blog, chief content officer Ted Sarandos explained, that the community ahd supported Netflix through the good times, and that they wanted to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide. He said that most of the fund will go towards support for the hardest hit workers on Netflix's own productions around the world. He went on to say that this was in addition to the two weeks pay they've already committed to the crew and cast on productions we were forced to suspend last week.

He explained that Netflix will donate $1 million each to the SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Disaster Fund and the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance in the U.S., as well as another million split between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes.

Celebrities have been a little slow to act during the COVID-19 pandemic, choosing to make pointless videos and singing to each other rather than providing concrete help for those who affected.

But it looks like showrunners like Shonda Rhimes and Greg Berlanti are pledging donations to the COVID-19 cause. Celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have also reportedly joined the relief effort.