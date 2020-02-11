Netflix has officially announced that Sex Education will have the third season. The streaming service provider announced the news on their Twitter page 'See What's Next'.

#SexEducation has been renewed for a third season! pic.twitter.com/jJfXB4ydRk — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 10, 2020

let’s talk about sex baby, let’s talk about season 3 (of Sex Education) pic.twitter.com/qvRIiXwp9B — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 10, 2020

Otis is a reluctant expert on sex but comes to realize he can use his knowledge to gain status at Moordale High School, teaming up with bad-girl Maeve (Emma Mackey) to set up an underground sex therapy clinic for fellow students.

The series also touches on serious issues, including bullying, sexuality, abortion, and identity.

The show's second season premiered on Netflix on January 17.

In the series' second season, late bloomer Otis attempted to master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola, whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

By the end of the eight episodes, Otis and Ola and had broken up, and Otis had professed his love to Maeve in a voicemail... which was deleted by Maeve's new neighbour Isaac before she ever got the chance to hear it, TVline reported.

According to Netflix, season 1 of "Sex Education" was among its most popular originals at the time, garnering 40 million-member views worldwide within the first four weeks of its release, Variety reported.

The show was created by Laurie Nunn who executive produces alongside Jamie Campbell. The U.K.'s Eleven is the production company behind the show.