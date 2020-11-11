Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar will now be governed by the I&B Ministry headed by Prakash Javadekar.

The Centre has issued orders bringing online films and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers, and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

What will this step change?

In a notification issued on November 9 declaring that the President has signed the order to include online films, digital news and current affairs content under the purview of the I&B Ministry headed by Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

With this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.

I&B Ministry sources said, "This is simply bringing 'content' from under the purview of IT to I&B. OTT though is a new platform, where concern against content couldn't be raised with the government earlier, which will now be possible. I&B now will be the nodal ministry."

The notification, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, said the decision has been taken in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 77 of the Constitution, by amending the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 and it will come into effect immediately.