Ahead of the national election, a bronze statue installation resembling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, depicted squatting naked in a corner, was set up in Tel Aviv's Habima Square.

The installation drew interest from passersby in the city's centrally-located square. It remains unclear as to who put up the statue but it was evidently a form of protest against Netanyahu

Municipal authorities set up barriers around the installation and posted a removal note on the statue, while police arrived in an attempt to trace those behind it. It was not the first art installation protesting Netanyahu's rule in Tel Aviv squares.

Last year an artist installed a pop-up exhibit in Rabin Square of a life-sized statue of Netanyahu enjoying a lavish meal by himself at a sprawling table, in a parody of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper." Israelis will on March 23 vote for the fourth time in two years.