In what could be a surprising news for the fans, the trailer from Ajith Kumar and Shraddha Srinath's Nerkonda Paarvai will be out on Wednesday, 12 June. A power-packed video from H Vinoth-directorial flick will be directly released online at 6 pm.

"Wait is over #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer will be releasing today 6pm @BoneyKapoor @thisisysr @nirav_dop @dhilipaction @RangarajPandeyR @ShraddhaSrinath. [sic]" Lokesh, who is associated with the movie, tweeted.

The fans were not expecting the trailer and they were only hoping that the makers would give updates about the teaser from Nerkonda Paarvai. But the trailer release plan came out of the blue.