In what could be considered as an unconventional choice, television presenter and journalist Rangaraj Pandey has been roped in to play an important role in Ajith Kumar's upcoming Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvai.

Rangaraj Pandey has been signed to play the role of a lawyer played by Piyush Mishra in the original version, Pink. According to reports, the makers considered his oratory and debating skills while picking him over the other contenders.

Talking about acting in Nerkonda Paarvai at an event in college, Rangaraj Pandey reportedly said that he knows the reason why he was preferred over other actors by the makers and stated people would know whether it is a good decision or not only after the film's release.

Rangaraj Pandey indicated that he does not take himself seriously as an actor, but never denies any offers. He assures to give his best shot to everything that he does in his life.

In Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai, he will be the defence lawyer of powerful men, who are accused of molesting three women.

H Vinoth-directorial movie has Vidya Balan playing Ajith's wife, while Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam are in the important roles. Delhi Ganesh, Arjun Chidambaram, Ashwin Rao and others are in the cast.

The shooting of the movie is underway in Hyderabad and the makers want to wrap up the shoot in one schedule. Initially, there were reports that the film would be released on May 1. The latest rumours claim that the release might be postponed by a few months.