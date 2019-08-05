H Vinoth, who has earned a good respect in film industry in a short span of time, is keen on teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay after his back-to-back projects with Ajith Kumar. The director, himself, has revealed about approaching the actor, who is currently working on his much-hyped film Bigil.

In an interview, H Vinoth has said that he met Vijay recently and narrated a story to him, but the actor is yet to give his approval. "It'll be a commercial film with some freshness in the packaging," he is quoted as saying.

H Vinoth is eagerly waiting for Vijay's call and hopes to join hands with Thalapathy for the first time.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with Sathuranga Vettai in 2014. He won a lot of appreciation for the first film. His second flick was Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru in which Karthi played the lead role.

This project won critical appreciation as well as became a successful venture at the box office. Now, he has teamed up with Ajith for Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Hindi hit film Pink. The movie will hit the screens on 8 August.

H Vinoth will soon begin another film with Ajith. He has plans to release the flick next summer. It is only after the completion of this flick he would collaborate with Vijay, if the actor gives a green signal for the project.