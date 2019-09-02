The collection of Nerkonda Paarvai has been completely dipped in the last weekend at the Chennai box office. The movie, which was released on 8 August, has crossed Rs 10-crore mark at the collection centres in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, but it is unlikely to surpass the business made by the actor's previous film Viswasam.

As per the trade reports, Nerkonda Paarvai has grossed Rs 10.67 crore at the Chennai box office. Viswasam had collected over Rs 12.60 crore. The latest film of Ajith requires about Rs 2 crore to break the record of his previous best. With the collection seeing a complete dip, the H Vinoth-directorial is unlikely to surpass the collection of Siruthai Siva's film.

It is believed that the content of Viswasam had a universal appeal followed by a long Pongal holiday weekend which helped the flick to set new bench mark for Ajith at the Chennai box office.

Nerkonda Paarvai had started off well by grossing Rs 5.72 crore in the four-day first weekend. By second weekend, there were signs of slowdown in its business as it could earn only Rs 1.63 crore. In 11 days, the Boney Kapoor-funded flick had grossed Rs 9.73 crore.

In the third weekend, Nerkonda Paarvai slipped to the fourth place at the Chennai box office. It collected Rs 17.85 lakh to take its total tally to Rs 10.43 crore.

With Prabhas' multilingual Saaho releasing big and Comali turning out to be a surprise hit, the collection of Ajith's film unlikely to see any improvement in the days to come.

Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai is a Tamil remake of Hindi hit movie Pink. The story of the movie is about three women, with the support of lawyer played by Ajith fighting, false charges on them.