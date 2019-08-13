Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai has grossed over Rs 1 crore for the fifth consecutive day at the Chennai box office. The Bakrid holiday to schools, colleges and public offices ensured the movie retains good viewership on its first Monday.

On its fifth day in Chennai, the H Vinoth-directorial has made a collection of Rs 1.15 crore. The Tamil movie had collected Rs 5.55 crore in its four-day weekend and the total collection of the film now stands at Rs 6.70 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The film enjoyed over 70 percent occupancy, on an average, in many cinema halls on its fifth day. It has also achieved a feat in Vettri Theatres, which sold over 20,000 tickets of Nerkonda Paarvai in just five days. "On day 5 #NerKondaPaarvai qualifies for the #VettriTopTen 2019 (surpasses 20k tickets) !!! Movies that are already in the list

(Alphabetical Order) #AvengersEndgame #Kanchana3 #Petta #TheLionKing #SuperDeluxe #Viswasam Double Dhamaka for #ThalaAjith Fans ... [sic]" Rakesh Gowthaman, managing director of the Vettri Cinemas, tweeted.

Likewise, Nikilesh Surya, manager of another leading cinema hall, Rohini Silver Screens, has spoken about the stupendous performance of Nerkonda Paarvai on Twitter. "Phenomenal 5 day outing at the box office for #NerkondaPaarvai both @RohiniSilverScr Koyambedu and Tindivanam. Another all centre hit for #Thala Dream run for him this year. #என்றும்_தலஅஜித். [sic]" He wrote.

The film was opened to a good hype and the positive reviews have helped it to set the box office on fire. Normally on Mondays, the collections of big movies witness significant drop, but the Ajith-starrer has retained the momentum. The Bakrid holiday helped the movie to enjoy above-average footfalls in theatres, as per trade trackers.

With Thursday being a holiday over Independence Day, the Boney Kapoor-produced film is predict to end its first week run in theatres on a high note.

The Ajith-starrer is a Tamil remake of Hindi movie Pink. H Vinoth has tweaked the story to suit the tastes of the local audience. Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam, who is currently in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, are in key roles.