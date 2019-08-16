After getting a flying start in the extended Bakrid holiday weekend, the collection of Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai saw a dip, but it recovered to some extent on Thursday, 15 August, due to Independence Day holiday.

The H Vinoth-directorial had minted a record-breaking Rs 1.58 crore at the Chennai box office on its first day (8 August). The hype and positive reviews ensured the flick retained the momentum in the next couple of days.

As a result, Nerkonda Paarvai grossed Rs 1.17, Rs 1.38 and Rs 1.42, respectively, in the next three days to take its four-day total to Rs 5.55 crore. On Monday, the Bakrid holiday ensured the film did well as it grossed Rs 1.15 crore. The five-day total stood at Rs 6.70 crore.

However, the collection drastically dipped in the following days, but it was better on the Independence Day. In the next three days, it collected Rs 1.69 crore to take its 8-day extended first week tally to Rs 8.39 crore.

Whereas in Tamil Nadu, the Ajith-starrer had made a collection of around Rs 40 crore in the first weekend. In the next couple of days, the movie earned around Rs 18-20 crore to take its total tally to around Rs 58-60 crore in the opening week.

This is the fourth movie of Ajith to collect Rs 60 crore or more after Vedalam, Vivegam and Viswasam. However, the collection is expected to slow down in the coming days due to Jayam Ravi's Comali.

Comali has garnered fairly positive response from the audience and critics. With the movie being billed as an out-and-out comedy entertainer, it is expected to enjoy good footfalls across the state.

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor entered Tamil film industry with Nerkonda Paarvai, which is a remake of hit Hindi movie Pink. Apart from Ajith, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath and Andrea Tariang are part of the cast.