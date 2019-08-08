Ajith Kumar's much-awaited Nerkonda Paarvai has opened to positive reviews and got an above-average opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. Although the film has seen the light of the day on a week day, the H Vinoth-directorial registered fantastic response from the urban audience.

Released in over 500 screens, the advance booking for tickets of Nerkonda Paarvai had met with good response from the fans of Ajith. Considering the huge hype, single screens had early morning shows, but multiplexes reportedly could not cash in on the hype due to differences between the exhibitor and distributor over profit-sharing issue.

As a result, many shows in SPI Cinemas and PVR Cinemas were reportedly cancelled. In leading multiplex Mayajaal, the film had over 80 shows in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, the early reports emerging from trade trackers say that Nerkonda Paarvai has registered over 80-100 percent occupancy, on an average, for over 220 shows. The complete reports is awaited.

It has to be seen whether Nerkonda Paarvai performs better than Ajith's previous movie Viswasam in Chennai where it had earned Rs 88 lakh on the opening day.

In Tamil Nadu, Nerkonda Paarvai is estimated to have registered over 70 percent occupancy and the movie is expected to earn over Rs 10 crore on the first day at the box office. Trade trackers say that the content is expected to pull the audience to theatres during the weekend.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of hit Tamil film Pink. The movie has a strong message to the society and not a usual commercial pot-boiler. Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam are in the important roles.