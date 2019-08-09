Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai has become his biggest opener at the Chennai box office. The Tamil film has also registered the highest day-one grosser in the capital city of Tamil Nadu in 2019.

The movie had met with good response for the pre-booking which was an indication of the film's good opening. Although the shows in multiplexes like PVR and SPI Cinemas cancelled due to the issues between exhibitors and distributors, Nerkonda Paarvai managed to set the box office on fire.

On the first day, Nerkonda Paarvai has reportedly grossed Rs 1.58 crore in Chennai despite being a weekday. It has beaten the records of Endgame (Rs 1.17 crore), Rajinikanth's Petta (Rs 1.12 crore) and NGK (Rs 1.03), top three grosser in Chennai in 2019.

In fact, Nerkonda Paarvai has outperformed Ajith's previous best of Vivegam (Rs 1.21 crore). The actor's Viswasam, which was released for Pongal this year, could earn only Rs 88 lakh.

With the movie opening to positive reviews, Ajith-starrer is expected to do well in the next few days.

However, Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Vijay's Sarkar remain in the top two position in the all-time biggest opener in Chennai by earning Rs 2.64 crore and 2.41 crore, respectively.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of Hindi hit movie Pink. The movie revolves around three women played by Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang.

Ajith plays the lawyer who defends the three women who have been falsely accused of a crime. Vidya Balan will be seen in the role of his wife.