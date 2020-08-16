The nepotism debate has gone on for long enough. However, everyday new points get added to the debate from both sides. While some actors and directors have chosen to stay away from the debate, others have been vocal about it.

Sonakshi Sinha in her recent interview with Hindustan Times spoke candidly about nepotism and what her take on it is. She also hinted at Kangana and her sister in the interview.

Sonakshi Sinha on the nepotism debate

Kangana has been vocal about nepotism for years now. Continuously calling it out, not everybody in the industry is too pleased. Even though the outsider versus insider debate has been continuing through the ages, Sushant Singh Rajput's death sparked a storm no one quite expected.

In her latest interview with HT, Sonakshi Sinha said, "I find it so amusing that this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalized by a person whose sister is managing their work. And I don't think I really want to give it that much more importance. Having said that, my father (Shatrughan Sinha) has never picked up the phone and called any producer to say, 'Take my daughter in your film'." She further pointed out that she was only selected for the film when makers saw her fit.

Interestingly, Shatrugan Sinha had recently praised Kangana for being bold and honest in her opinions. Kangana has yet to react to these statements being made against her. Sonakshi isn't the first to point out that Rangoli, Kangana's sister is her manager.

Everyone agrees the nepotism debate should come to an end, but perhaps this debate is still quite remaining.