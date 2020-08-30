Popular television and Bollywood actor Kavin Dave is known for his role in several Bollywood films like Mumbai Meri Jaan; My Name Is Khan, I Hate Luv Storys, Crook, Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi and Kick. Much recently, Dave played the lead role in the film Bumboo. After featuring in several television commercials for popular brands. Dave made his Tollywood debut with the Telugu film Money Money, More Money.



Currently, he is garnering accolades for his role in the web series Flesh.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Kavin Dave speaks about his journey in the entertainment industry, his struggles, his take on nepotism and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Your role in the web series 'Flesh' has been widely appreciated, did you expect that the show would do so well?

Well, honestly, I was very nervous as I wasn't sure of my performance or the way my character has turned out. But, the kind of love & appreciation I am receiving its quite overwhelming.

You have been part of Bollywood from a very long time, how do you look back at your journey?

I have been really blessed. I started off with my theatre journey with the best teacher in theatre Pt.Satyadev Dubey. And continued working with the best directors in films, TV series, web series, TVCs. I learnt the minutest of technicalities and other aspects of the camera as well as acting at a very young age. I was also a child actor. So, acting on camera was always my comfort place, but theatre gave me the most rewarding thing. It gave me acceptance and an escape from the otherwise cliché world that exists outside. So, yeah, it's been a beautiful journey where I started off as nobody... and I still continue to be that as I have a long way to go.

What are the struggles you faced in the industry?

Well, my struggle wasn't different from others. It was the same routine audition line-up which I went for day after day after day. Struggle toh ab chal rahi hai, to find the right character and the right script and struggling to break the stereotype.

Have you faced casting couch in the industry?

No! I haven't!

At any point in time, did you feel like an outsider in the industry?

No, not really, I have played a lead role in a film called "Bumboo" and these days the scripts and the filmmakers have evolved where the main lead need not have to be in a conventional hero zone. We have so many examples like Sanjay Mishra ji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vinay Pathak who are playing the lead roles. And I am sure if there is a character where I fit in I will be considered.

What are your views on nepotism did you face it?

Nepotism exists & it is prevalent in every field! but, you have so many success stories of so many actors, directors, singers who've really come a long way just on sheer talent & hard work. There is a constant wave of fresh talent around and let's not forget the audience is your ultimate verdict. If you don't have it in you it won't take you anywhere. Haan pehli film mil jaayegi, uske baad... Nepotism is a never-ending debate and it actually takes you nowhere.

What is your dream role?