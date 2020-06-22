Rithvik Dhanjani breaks down while speaking about his close friend Sushant Singh Rajput Close
Bollywood's nepotism debate has been carrying on for years. The idea of merit versus connections, who gets the first chance, and who gets opportunities based on connection, is not new to any profession.

While nepotism exists in every walk of life, and naturally so, in Bollywood, it has become a question of the kind of culture it breeds that makes it hard on those who came from outside it. 

The 'outsider' versus 'insider' debate was fuelled with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Now, as the death is investigated, netizens have been demanding justice and have been trolling big names in the industry out of outrage.

The matter doesn't seem to be dying down as it has done so many times in the past. Moreover, a significant number of celebrities have called on Bollywood to look inward and change certain habits, and curb some of the harmful practices it hones.

Nepotism might always exist, whether hidden or in the open, will doing loved ones and friends a favour stop? Maybe not. Of course, giving an opportunity to someone of talent is necessary, but choosing an association, preferential treatment and giving someone a chance at the cost of real talent, might always be frowned upon. Sushant Singh Rajput's death triggered this debate.

The nepotism debate had been quietly playing out as a few celebrities cried foul, and many chose to turn a blind eye. Now, with Sushant Singh Rajput's death there has been an outcry online against all that looks glamourous in Bollywood. Big names have been slandered and trolled over nepotism. Despite them expressing anguish over the demise, to the public perhaps their show of grief mattered less. 

A sizeable number of actors and directors began discussing nepotism out in the open. There has always been hesitance in the industry to address it, to call it out, or to provide their take. But, some actors and directors who rose above it, spoke openly and even called for a change in behaviours and attitudes.

Director Nikhil Dwivedi had slammed those mourning Sushant's loss when they hadn't kept in touch with him while he was alive:

Shekhar Kapur had urged for a change in the system itself:

Prakash Raj acknowledged it and shed light on the importance of thick skin:

Gulshan Devaiah who had said there's no sense of 'family' in Bollywood, also spoke about the deep-rootedness of the culture:

Vivek Oberoi expressed the need for change in the industry:

Raveena Tandon spoke openly against the culture of Bollywood and the 'mean girl gang'

Kangana Ranaut also spoke about 'blind items' and how Bollywood 'mafia' was ruining good talent:

The whole debate has gotten out of hand. Many Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha have spoken up against the attacks on nepotism. Sonakshi deactivated her account after receiving hate. How far is too far? How much is too much? Maybe that's a question that needs answering at this point. There don't seem to be two sides to this debate, just some who've made peace with it but hoping for some change and those who've made peace with it and don't want anybody hurt in the process. In some ways, they all seem to be right where they stand. 