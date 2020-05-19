Amid the border row over possession of territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday took a dig at India and asked if the country's Ashoka symbol is about 'Satyameva Jayate or Simheva Jayate' (truth alone triumphs or lion shall prevail).

'Satyameva Jayate' is written on the India State Emblem - the four lions. Addressing a meeting of Parliament, Oli said he believes in 'Satyamev Jayate' and added that "the idea of removing historical misunderstandings is to deepen our friendship with India".

The Nepal PM vowed to take back territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani from India's possession through firm diplomatic efforts. "We are in favor of truth and justice, and the truth will prevail," Oli said.

"Satyameva Jayate' (truth alone triumphs) is the inscription featured on the State Emblem of India — a four-faced lion. Nepal believes India would not go against that motto in treatment with Nepal," he elaborated.

"सत्यमेव जयते और सिंहमेव जयते" (Truth alone triumphs or lion shall prevail): @PM_Nepal KP Sharma Oli asked India amid border dispute over #Lipulekh, Kalapani territories. pic.twitter.com/IIW9Ld6vpW — Shashi (@ThescribeShashi) May 19, 2020

He told the House that Nepal has decided to publish a new political map of the country which will include the territories of Limpiydhura, Kalapani and Lipulek as its parts. He said that the past rulers of the country turned their faces away when Indian security forces moved their base in Kalapani in 1962. "However, we are now committed to get back our land."

Nepal raised objections to India's link road to Kailash Mansarovar

The border issue between India and Nepal over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura is longstanding but it resurfaced recently after India inaugurated a link road to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet through Lipulekh pass. Nepal had raised its objections saying that India's decision to inaugurate the link road connecting Lipulekh pass along the border with China was against the understanding reached between the two countries over boundary issues.

However, India rejected Nepal's objections and said that the road opened for use by pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was within the Indian territory. MEA said that New Delhi was committed to resolving boundary issues with Nepal through diplomatic dialogue.

Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh had inaugurated the 80-km-long road which originates at Ghatiabagarh and ends at Lipulekh pass, the gateway to Kailash-Mansarovar in Tibet. Lipulekh pass is located near Kalapani, a disputed territory claimed by both India and Nepal.