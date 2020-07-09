At least two people were killed and 18 others reported missing due to floods in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district, police confirmed on Thursday.

The floods and landslides have also damaged the road connecting the Tatopani-Zhangmu border point between Nepal and China.

4 missing, 3 injured after a stream swept away 11 houses

Umesh Kumar Dhakal, chief district officer at District Administration Office Sindhuplachowk told Xinhua on Thursday morning the victims, 14 missing and three injured persons were reported in Barhabise municipality after a stream swept away 11 houses.

Four people were missing and two were injured as two houses were swept away by the floods in Bhotekoshi municipality, he added.

According to him, Araniko Highway connecting capital city Kathmandu with the Nepal-China border point had been damaged in at least seven locations. "This will affect trade with China for some days," said Dhakal. The Tatopani-Zhangmu border point was reopened late in March after closure for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.