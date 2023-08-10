There is no doubt Superstar Rajinikanth's action-comedy Jailer is one of the most-awaited projects in Kollywood. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film also marks the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar.

In the movie, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a cameo appearance, as an underworld don.

Rajinikanth's swag as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is sure to make the fans go crazy. The plot revolves around an ex-cop (Rajini) whose son goes missing following a tug-off with an idol-chasing gang. Now, Muthuvel is on a mission to search for the whereabouts of his son. But Muthuvel has a past which nobody knows.

Nelson has given the perfect blend of comedy, action, sentiment and Thalaivar swag. After the Beast debacle, the director made a massive comeback. Rajinikanth needs no introduction while heroes release their films on long weekends, Rajini creates long weekends. Fans are in awe of his flashback as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian which is sure to set the screen on fire. Mohanlal's cameo is another screen breaking moment which needs no words. Shivarajkumar's brief role is perfect. The rest of the starcast has done their job with utmost dedication. Tamannaah's Kaavala is a rocking experience. The interval mass scene and the climax need a special mention.

There are reports of offices announcing holidays following Jailer release across Chennai and Bangalore. Tamil Nadu has already gone in celebration mode. Music by Anirudh is another key factor for keeping up the pace and pulse of the film. We know spoilers can spoil the movie-watching experience, but without going further into the storyline, here we bring you a few Twitter reactions after the first day first show experienc.

#JailerFDFS Nelson's Strong Comeback. #Rajinikanth? enna manusan sir neenga Hats Off @rajinikanth. This is not Multi star movie, idhu #SuperstarRajinikanth Movie with excellent message for Appavi Parents. @anirudhofficial Rockstar dhan pa.

Intervel scene Sema Mass, Climax last… — Tamil Pokkisham - Vicky (@vickneswarang) August 10, 2023