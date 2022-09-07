After the success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, when Lyca Productions casually inquired Mani Ratnam about his next project, he revealed that he has plans to make bring Ponniyin Selvan on screen. The production giants immediately agreed to be a part of it. When its head asked Mani whether it will be like Baahubali or Padmavat, the director casually replied, " It will be like how Kalki wanted it to be." Keep reading to get a glimpse of all the happenings at the Ponniyin Selvan audio launch.

Check out more about the characters and plot of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan here.

Once Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were competing for the role of Vanthiyathevan. However legendary actor Shivaji Ganesh suggests Kamal take up the role of Arunmozhi Varman instead.

Do you know Mani Ratnam refused to cast Rajinikanth as Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar? Read here to know more.

Years ago, while going on a bike ride, Kamal and Mani Ratnam dreamt of making the onscreen adaptation of Ponniyin Selvan. And it took years for the Nayagan director to achieve it.

When Jayaram mimicked Prabhu and Amani Ratnam on stage, the crowd erupted in laughter.

Jayam Ravi's "hard work pays off" speech is an inspiration for all. "I remember what Kamal sir said in Vikram - 'Indha maadhuri neruthula veernagalaam solrathu enna theriyuma... Paathukalaam'. I kept thinking what did I do for getting this role? Then I remembered the dialogue of Rajinikanth sir – 'Kedakerathu kedakama irukaatha.. kedakama irukarathu kedakathu'. For the past 20 years, I woke up and went to work every day. I think if you do that for your work, things will happen."

Karthy is confident that the film will change all the actors' lives for good. He also thanked Kamal for inspiring them. "I thank Kamal sir for leaving something for us to do. We are happy to be born into this generation. I was scared about playing the role because even Kamal sir wanted to play the role of Vandiyadevan."

While the lead actor Vikram praised the great Chola rulers for their marvellous inventions ahead of times.

AISHWARYA RAI IS LITERALLY AMMA OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/a8Br3ZTKkI — ًri (@Ad0reeRii) September 7, 2022

Aishwarya Rai thanked her Guru in style. "Mani Ratnam is my guru and he will always be my guru...Forever. I started my journey with him with Iruvar and thanks for the honour yet again."

We all know it's difficult to work with the Thalapathy director. And to satisfy his master, AR Rahman visited Bali and researched 19th-century Tamil sounds to compose the music.

Last but not least, Mani Ratnam himself thanked director SS Rajamouli for making Baahubali. In a way, he has opened a door for all of us and has shown us that this kind of film can be made. You can tell stories in two parts and be successful. It has become possible because of Baahubali, so I want to thank him."