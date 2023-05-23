Neha Waraich Grover is a name that resonates with excellence, dedication, and success. Her journey from being a district topper in 12th grade to establishing herself as a well-known makeup artist and influencer is inspiring. Neha's accomplishments include winning Miss India, first runner-up by Bluerecords in 2018, and the National Woman Excellence Award, Elite Club by DK Events London Ltd., in 2019. She has worked with high-profile clients, including PTC Punjabi, MyFM, and Wendal Rodrigues, and has been featured on various news websites as one of the best makeup artists in North India.

Neha's success story is remarkable, especially considering the challenges that women often face in the professional world. Neha's advice to women is to persevere and not let obstacles stand in the way of their dreams.

In a recent interview, Neha shared her experiences of how being a woman made it difficult for her to make it big in the industry. She said, "As a woman, there were times when I was not taken seriously in the industry. People would often doubt my capabilities and question my skills. But I knew that I had to work harder and prove myself. I didn't let the negativity get to me and continued to focus on my work."

Neha's journey is proof of the fact that hard work, perseverance, and dedication can help to overcome any obstacle. She believes that women should not be afraid to pursue their dreams and should have faith in themselves. She said, "Women have the power to achieve anything they set their minds to. They should not be afraid to take risks and should have faith in their abilities."

Neha's advice for women who want to make it big in their careers is to be passionate about their work and to stay committed to their goals. She said, "Passion is what drives you towards success. If you are passionate about what you do, then you will give it your all. And once you set your goals, you should stay committed to achieving them. Never give up on your dreams."

Neha's achievements show that women can make it big in any field they choose. Her dedication, hard work, and perseverance have earned her respect and admiration from her clients and peers. Her success story is an inspiration to women everywhere who want to achieve their dreams and make it big in their careers.