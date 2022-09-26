There seems to be no end to Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak's war-of-words over the remixed version of popular 90s song – Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The original track was sung by Falguni Pathak and remains one of the biggest hits of the singer till date. Neha Kakkar's remake of the original song – O Sajna - has been slammed heavily on social media.

While at first it seemed like a backlash that would faze out with time, it instead picked up pace when Falguni started resharing the posts criticising the song. Neha Kakkar also took cryptic jibe at "haters" and how people couldn't digest her success. Falguni too went on to speak about suing Kakkar but revealed she doesn't have the rights.

Neha Kakkar blasts social media

"If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me...makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I'm sorry to inform them that I'm too blessed to have bad days. This God's child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy," Kakkar had written in a post.

In another post, she also called out the haters. She wrote, "For those who're so unhappy seeing me HAPPY and successful. I feel sorry for them. Bechare. Please keep commenting I won't even delete them, coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is."

Falguni Pathak's reaction to the song

On the other hand, Falguni Pathak had told Pinkvilla, "I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings." Talking about taking a legal course, Pathak said, "I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

Amid all this, a video of Falguni and Neha dancing and enjoying themselves on the sets of Indian Idol has taken over the internet. While social media thought it had been fooled by the publicity gimmick of the two to promote the song – the reality is far from it. If reports are to be believed, the episode had been shot almost a month back when there was no trace of O Sajna remake.

And now, HT has revealed that the episode was shot way back in August when the two had not had a fallout.