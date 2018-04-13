The dating rumors about singer Neha Kakkar and Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli are going on and off now. A month back, the rumored couple were trending on the internet with their posts and comments about each other on their social media handles.

Recently, Neha shared a snippet from her next song with Himansh in it and it was titled Oh Humsafar. The fans went gaga over it and started commenting sweet comments for them. Check it out:

According to the reports by NDTV, Himansh and Neha met at the screening of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety directed by Luv Ranjan. The duo kept posting pictures together on Social Media.

The rumored couple had previously celebrated Valentine's day together. They celebrated all the special days that come pre- Valentine's day like rose day, hug day, teddy day and kiss day. Neha posted a picture of a teddy bear on teddy day and captioned it as, "Here's wishing My Bestie @kohlihimansh Happy TeddyDay!! Tag your Bestie or Lover. Mazza aayega #NehaKakkar #HimanshKohli #NeHansh".

On kiss day, Neha had posted in her story, where they kissed each other on the cheek and wished each other.



Neha Kakkar has sung many hit Bollywood songs like London Thumakda, Manali Trance, Kar Gayi Chull, Kala Chashma, Main Tera Boyfriend, Aa Toh Sahi and many more. Apart from singing Neha loves to spend time with her friends and take selfies. She also tries to keep her life private but the posts with Himansh tell us that there is a whole different word hidden behind the word Bestie. Also, both of them Congratulate each other for their times of success in their professional lives on social media.



Neha is not only a great singer but also a true fashionista. She has been praised for her posts on Instagram and has an amazing sense of style.





Himansh is a Delhi boy who was a student of Mass Communication before he shifted his career to being an actor. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Yaariyan and Neha Kakkar sang the song Sunny Sunny for that film.

We hope the besties reveal their relationship soon.