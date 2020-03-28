Recently, Mai Hoon Na director Farah Khan took to her social media handle to request celebs not to post-workout videos in the time of crisis. She opened up through an Instagram video and slammed all the celebrities who have been sharing their workout pictures and snaps on the social media ever since they have been quarantined.

In the video, she said, "Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis."

She went on to add that, "Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can't stop, then please don't feel bad if I unfollow you." But, ignoring her rant, B-Town celebs are still sharing their fitness video. Recently, International Jiju Nick Jonas along with our Desi girl Priyanka Chopra was seen working out at their home and now, Neha Dhupia has also shared a snap of herself acing a yoga posture.

In the picture shared by Neha, she can be seen doing a yoga asana perfectly, at her home. Flaunting her flexibility, Neha captioned the picture with, "Locked in .... #yogainthetimesofcorona #lockdown #day4". Yesterday also, she shared a picture of herself doing yoga in which she was touching her toe and captioned it, "Toe kya hua ?.... Yoga lock ... #lockdown ... #day3 #stayhomestaysafe #yogaeverydamnday"

Being quarantined, Neha has been spending maximum time with her family and especially her daughter, Meher. Neha was last seen hosting Roadies a judge. She was dragged in the 'slap' controversy by the fans after her rant on a contestant who slapped his girlfriend. She was also seen in the short film, Devi, along with Kajol, Shruti Hassan, and many other beautiful actresses.