Roadies Revolution leader Neha Dhupia has been facing a lot of flak on social media ever since she made comments stating that it was the girl's choice to be with five boys at the same time. She also stated that the problem must lie with the boy.

Since then, Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with memes and abuses targeted towards Neha, Not only is the actor facing abuses, her daughter and father too are bearing the brunt of the actor's statement. Netizens are leaving no stone unturned to abuse her by calling her a hypocrite.

Putting an end to all ruckus Neha finally broke her silence on Saturday and shared a note on her Twitter that read, "Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence," she wrote.

"A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women's safety," she added.

She also mentioned how her father and other family members were also being harassed. "Sadly, as a reaction to my opinion, I have been subjected to weeks of vitriol. One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers, and even my dad's personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter's page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me."

Standing by her original statement Neha continues, "What a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are always ambiguous. But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse. I stand by the fact that NO MATTER WHAT ... physical abuse or assault is not acceptable. Obviously, a man's physical strength is a lot more than girls and gender-based violence against women is a huge problem in our country and across the world... I urge people, whether a man or woman, to educate themselves about domestic violence... If you're a victim of abuse, please stand up for yourself. You are not alone."

It seems Neha's letter went in vain as netzines didn't stop their hate comments and replied to Neha's arguments.

