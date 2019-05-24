Tamil actor Jai has teamed up with Raai Laxmi Catherine Tresa and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in Neeya 2. The Kollywood film is written and directed by L Suresh, a former associate of Balu Mahendra.

Bala Saravanan, Powerstar Srinivasan and a host of other actors are part of the supporting cast. Sridhar Arunachalam-produced film has Shabir's music, Rajavel Mohan's cinematography and Gopi Krishna's editing.

It is a spiritual sequel to Kamal Haasan and Sripriya's 1979 film of the same name. Neeya 2 is a revenge thriller in which Jai plays the role named Sharva and the husband of Divya (Catherine Tresa) in her past life. It is about the intense love and obsession that revolves around the world of mythical snakes.

The Tamil movie has managed to generate quite a buzz with its trailer and promotional materials. With the movie being billed as a prequel to yesteryear hit film, people are curiously looking forward to see whether Neeya 2 has the right content peppered with necessary commercial ingredients.

Will Neeya 2, which is releasing on Friday, 24 May, live up to the viewers' expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below:

The morning shows, which were supposed to start at 10 am, have been cancelled in several places over some issues. We will bring you the updates as and when it is out online. Stay locked to this page.