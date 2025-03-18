The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced that the NEET PG 2025 exam will be conducted on June 15, 2025, in a computer-based format across two shifts. However, concerns are being raised within the medical community regarding the fairness of this decision, with senior doctors and medical associations advocating for a single-shift examination.

Red flags on two-shift exam format

Co-founder of FAIMA Doctor's Association Dr. Rohan Krishnan has strongly opposed the two-shift format, citing concerns over question paper bias and the normalization process. According to Dr. Krishnan, holding the exam in two shifts may lead to allegations of unfair advantage, as students often perceive discrepancies in difficulty levels between the two sessions.

"Whenever we conduct examinations in two shifts, concerns over question paper bias arise. Students in the first shift often feel the second shift was easier, while those in the second shift feel the opposite. The normalization process used by the Examination Board lacks transparency and creates unnecessary complications," said Dr. Krishnan.

Dr. Krishnan emphasized that previous instances of two-shift exams have led to legal challenges, delaying the counselling process for postgraduate medical admissions. He expressed concerns that if students doubt the fairness of the normalization process, they might seek legal intervention, further postponing the announcement of results and subsequent admission procedures.

"The NEET PG exam determines admissions into MD, MS, and DNB courses across India. This is a crucial examination, and its integrity must be maintained at the highest level. When 20 lakh students can take the NEET UG in a single session, why can't 2 lakh NEET PG aspirants be accommodated in one shift?" he questioned.

The FIMA Doctors Association and other medical professionals are calling on the NBEMS to reconsider its decision and conduct the NEET PG 2025 in a single session. Their primary argument is that a single-shift exam would eliminate concerns regarding bias, ensure fairness, and prevent unnecessary delays in the counseling and admission process.

Dr. Krishnan reiterated the need for transparency in medical entrance exams, stating, "This is a sacred and crucial examination. Its fairness and secrecy must be upheld. We strongly oppose the decision to conduct the exam in two shifts and urge the authorities to reconsider."

NEET PG 2025 exam schedule

As per the official announcement, NEET PG 2025 will take place on June 15, 2025, with the following schedule:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Shift 2: 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM

The NEET PG 2025 information bulletin will be released on the NBEMS website (https://natboard.edu.in/viewnbeexam?exam=neetpg) in due course.