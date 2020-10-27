NEET 2020 UG Counselling was all set to commence from October 27 via the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). However, due to a technical error, the UG counselling has been postponed to Wednesday, October 28.

"The NEET UG Counselling 2020 has been postponed till tomorrow i.e. 28th October, 2020. All candidates are advised to stay in touch with the MCC website for latest updates," a flash notification on the official MCC website said.

MCC still hasn't displayed the updated schedule, but it is expected to be announced soon.

Students who have qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2020 and are looking for admission in MBBS/ BDS courses in medical colleges in India can register for counselling process at MCC's official website. More than one application in the same name will debar the student's name from the counselling process.

How to register for NEET UG Counselling 2020

Here's how students can register for NEET UG Counselling.

Step 1: Students must log on to MCC official website - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that mentions, "UG Medical Counselling".

Step 3: Click on the New Registration link and fill out all required details before pressing submit.

Step 4: After submitting, you will receive a new roll number and password. Use them to register for NEET UG counselling 2020.

Step 5: Go to the login page and enter the credentials.

Step 6: Enter all the details and submit.

Step 7: Details will be displayed on your screen. Verify and click on Confirm Registration.

Step 8: Choose course and colleges as per your preference and pay the required fee for counselling.