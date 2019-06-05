The long-awaited eagerness to know the results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 has come to an end. National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET 2019 results on Wednesday, June 5.

The results have been released on ntaneet.nic.in and mcc.nic.in.

Follow the steps to check NEET 2019 results:

Candidates waiting for their scores and rank can follow these steps and get their online overall result-

Step 1- Visit these websites ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2- Search for a tab saying download NEET Result 2019

Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter the required details

Step 4- The NEET Result 2019 or NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed. Download and take a printout also.

NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). The admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2019, NEET Dental merit list 2019.

The general category candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 per cent. For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.

The schedule for NEET counselling will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage. Last year, the first phase of NEET 2018 counselling was held from August 31 to September 3.