Ajoy Varma-directed Neerali is the first movie of Mohanlal to hit the screens in 2018. The much-awaited Malayalam flick has hit the screens on Friday, July 13 to huge expectations.

It is a thriller drama in which Nadhiya plays Mohanlal's wife. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Parvatii Nair, Dileesh Pothan, Nassar, Saikumar and others in the cast. Neerali has Saju Thomas' screenplay, Stephen Devassy and Ronnie Raphael's music, Santosh Thundiyil's cinematography and Sajit Unnikrishnan along with the director himself has edited the Malayalam movie.

The movie is set in set in Mumbai and Pune. It revolves around the story of a gemologist Sunny George, played by Mohanlal. The hero meets with an accident on his road trip in a dense forest. The impact knocks the driver unconscious and leaves the car perched on the edge of a cliff.

Geroge has to get out of the car to meet his pregnant wife, but there are threats – seen and hidden. The challenge for him is to overcome the troubles and a small mistake could end his life. The story of his survival is the crux of the movie.

The trailer has promised to give the viewer an edge-of-the-seat entertainer. Will it live up to their expectations? Find it in their words here:

Friday Matinee: #Neerali 1st half - An abv avg 1st half with the main plot is yet to begin.Lots of Vfx has been used.Good Performance from the Lead Actors. Awaiting much important 2nd half which will decide the fate

Malayalam box office: #Neerali Decent First half

Slow start, and the main story hasn't began yet. Technically Good, a lot of VFX

#Lalettan holding it together

Direction not that impressive