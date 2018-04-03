Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav tied the knot with Deepthi who hails from Karapparamb, a native of Kozhikode. The couple got married in a temple at Sreekandapuram in Kannur, Kerala, April 2, Monday.

The actor announced the news of his wedding on Facebook and posted his wedding photos, which soon became the talk of the town among Malayalam cine-goers. Reports say that Neeraj Madhav's wedding was performed as per the Namboodiri style. The couple sported traditional dress for their marriage.

While the groom wore a white kasavu mundu with a golden border, the bride looked simple yet stunning in her white kasavu (white and golden saree) saree. The bride had worn minimum jewelery and looked pretty.

The couple reportedly plans to have a wedding reception at Aashirvaad Lawns in Kozhikode which is likely to happen in this week.

Neeraj Madhav got engaged to Deepthi at Taj Hotel, Kozhikode, March 16.

Neeraj Madhav made his acting debut in Buddy. Since then, he has worked in many movies that include Mohanlal's blockbuster Drishyam, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha, and Kunjiramayanam.

He also turned choreographer for Nivin Pauly's Oru Vadakkan Selfie. He also wrote the screenplay for his own film Lavakusha.