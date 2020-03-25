With the whole of the country in lockdown, people are devising new ways to pass time. Our B-town chaps are no different. While some have taken up Tik Tok, others have found other novel ways to cope up with the lockdown. Among these is Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan actor Neena Gupta, who is currently holidaying with her husband in Mukteshwar. In a video posted on her official Instagram account, the veteran actress is seen sewing a curtain belt to curtains, going about her job with a thread and needle in hand.

While carrying on with her task nonchalantly, she reveals how'd learned it when she was in school before adding that she has to work on 8-10 more curtains all around the house. In the video that she has posted with the caption "Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne.", she can also be seen lamenting the unavailability of a tailor that helps her with such chores back in Mumbai. Well, no prizes for guessing where her daughter, ace designer Masaba Gupta, gets her designing chops from!

Neena makes sure that she is connected to her fans through her social media accounts. Her series of 'Sach Kahoon Toe' on Instagram has gathered a lot of eyeballs and her fan following is increasing day by day. This time, Neena has shared the video in her usual Sach Kahoon Toe video series where she is talking about how for years, she has wanted to get such a necklace and has managed to earn enough money to finally buy it. She says, "Ever since I got it, I never got to go it or attend a function or a wedding."

"So I thought of wearing it and show off, at least I will be happy after showing off on social media. Who knows when we will get to attend a function, so this is not a bad idea. These days, I sometimes spend the entire day in my night suit. We people do not get ready at home, we only get ready when we have to go out. Actually, we all want some appreciation, someone saying, "Achche lag rahe ho (looking good)," she added.

In the end, she said, "This time will also pass, the good times will come." The whole world is praying and hoping right now to recover and fight the Coronavirus pandemic.