Kollywood celebrities have mourned the death of veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu. He was suffering from liver-related ailments and had health issues for some time. The senior actor passed away at the age of 73 on Monday, 11 October.

After associating in theatre, Nedumudi Venu made his acting debut in the 1978 film Thambu, directed by G Aravindan. Thereafter, he went on to work in over 500 movies while directing one film and writing screenplay for a few flicks.

His Highness Abdullah, Bharatham, Chithram, Chandralekha, Devasuram, Istam are some of his popular work. In his career spanning decades, Venu bagged three National Awards and three state awards.

Kollywood Celebs Mourn his Death

Many celebrities have taken Twitter to mourn the death of Nedumudi Venu:

Vedhika: You will live on in our hearts sir. May God give strength to his loved ones. Such an honour to have got to work with the legend. #RipNedumudiVenu ❤️

Nivin Pauly: I will never forget the love and guidance you gave me in my first film. I will always cherish that I started my journey alongside you. Will miss you Venu chetta. Rest In Peace

Sathish: One of the best actor in India. Thangaludan pani purindhadhu Engalin baaggiyam

Miss u #NedumudiVenu sir

Srinivas singer: Nedumudi Venu. A gem of an artiste . Almost a genius .. He will be remembered and celebrated for his numerous roles that he did in cinema .. My most fav role of his is undoubtedly Yavanika. Wait what about Thakara or Kallan Pavithran or many many more

Sanjay Subramanyan: Artists like Nedumudi Venu touched so many people through their immortal body of work. That will always continue to resonate with all of us today and for generations to come #RIPNedumudiVenu

KhushbuSundar: Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great legendary actor #NedumudiVenu Sir. Not only was he a great actor but also a wonderful human being. Had the honor of my husband directing him in one of his films. Will miss him. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP

GV Prakash Kumar: The legend is no more ... Rest In Peace #NedumudiVenu sir . a kind person and a great teacher . Will miss u sir

Rajiv Menon: #nedumudivenu was a legend, but every role he got into, he would try and get under the skin of the character, for Vembu iyer in #sarvanthaalamayam , he met #umayalpuramsivaraman spent time,jammed with him and he just got it right, Venusir was kind, generous and talented. Missyou!