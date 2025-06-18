Amid escalating attacks and counterattacks between Iran and Israel over the past four days, nearly 100 Kashmiri students studying in Iran reached Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, on Tuesday evening. They are expected to board a flight to New Delhi on Wednesday.

Quoting Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), a news agency reported that at least 90 students from Kashmir, studying in Iran, have safely crossed the border into Armenia.

"All the Indian students who crossed the Iran-Armenia border have now safely reached Yerevan. This includes around 90 students from Kashmir Valley, along with others from various Indian states, making a total of approximately 110 students from Urmia Medical University," Nasir Khuehami said in a post on social media.

"They have been received and accommodated at their designated locations in hotels. Their flight from Armenia to Delhi is scheduled for tomorrow, with all necessary arrangements being facilitated in coordination with Indian authorities," he added.

Indian students who left Iran to reach India tomm via Armenia: Students Association https://t.co/obDGlVRfNo — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 17, 2025

He described the development as a great relief for the families of hundreds of Kashmiri students studying in Iran, who have been under tremendous anxiety amid the escalating Israel-Iran tensions.

Khuehami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for their timely intervention.

JKSA appeals for evacuation of remaining students

Meanwhile, the JKSA has appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for the immediate evacuation of other Kashmiri students still stranded in Iran, as the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies and pushes the region to the brink of a full-scale war.

The association raised concerns over deteriorating security conditions, warning that hundreds of Indian students—mostly from Jammu and Kashmir—remain stranded amid ongoing airstrikes, missile attacks, and a growing climate of fear.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that efforts are ongoing to ensure the safe return of students stranded in Iran.

He said that all students are being relocated to safer locations and confirmed having spoken with the Ministry of External Affairs, which has assured full support for evacuation and assistance.

Senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Tuesday reiterated the Modi government's commitment to safeguarding the lives and interests of Indian citizens abroad.

"Our Ministry of External Affairs is strong and decisive. The Modi government has proven time and again that it stands by every Indian, no matter where they are in the world," Sharma said in response to questions about students from Jammu & Kashmir stranded in conflict-hit Iran.

Sharma emphasized that the government has always acted swiftly to bring home Indian citizens in distress, whether from Jammu & Kashmir or any other part of the country.

Calling for calm and public cooperation, he urged the media and citizens to place their trust in the Ministry of External Affairs.

"There is full hope and faith in the system. Our foreign policy is driven by national interest and the safety of every Indian," he said.