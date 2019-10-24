To add to the joy of their apparent victory in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has more good news coming from Uttar Pradesh. The ruling party is currently leading in seven of the 11 constituencies which underwent by-polls. Their ally Apna Dal is leading in one constituency as well.

However, all is not doom and gloom for the opposition. By winning eight seats, the NDA will be only holding on to the seats it already has. The saffron party tried to wrest away the other three seats on offer as well. But, at the moment, they don't seem to have succeeded.

The seat of Jalalpur, considered a bastion of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is remaining true to its reputation. The candidate of Mayawati-led party, Dr Chhaya Verma, is ahead at the moment.

Rampur constituency is the bastion of Samajwadi Party's senior leader Azam Khan. On this occasion, it's his wife Tazeen Fatima who is contesting and is currently ahead. The constituency of Zaidpur has already been claimed by Gaurav Kumar of Samajwadi Party.

Pratapgarh is the constituency where BJP's ally Apna Dal is leading through their candidate Rajkumar Pal.