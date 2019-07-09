The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Tuesday threw crabs outside the residence of Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister and Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant for his remarks on the Tiware dam breach.

#WATCH: NCP workers stage protest and threw crabs outside the residence of Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant in Pune against his statement on Ratnagiri's Tiware dam breach. The Minister had said that crabs were responsible for the breach in the dam. pic.twitter.com/7wbsT8yGIs — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

The party workers were protesting against Sawant's claim that crabs were responsible for the breach in Tiware dam in the coastal district of Ratnagiri, which claimed the lives of at least 19 people including 12 men and seven women.

In a 48-second video posted by ANI, the NCP supporters can be seen carrying a crate containing crabs to the minister's residence in Pune and throwing the crate on the floor. The party workers then let the crabs spread all over the area.

Earlier on Friday, an NCP leader had handed over a few crabs to the police in Thane after the Shiv Sena leader blamed them for the Tiware incident. The NCP supporters led by party general secretary Jitendra Awhad had walked into the Naupada police station with crabs in hand and urged the cops to arrest them.

The Tiware dam located in Chiplun tehsil of Ratnagiri was breached late on Tuesday after incessant rain in the region. The breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages.