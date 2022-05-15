Workers of the Nationalist Congress Party slapped Maharashtra state BJP spokesperson Vinayak Ambekar for posting comments against party chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar. A video of the attack was posted on social media by the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

The post published in the Marathi language read, "Maharashtra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pvt. Vinayak Ambekar has been attacked by NCP goons and on behalf of the BJP, I strongly condemn this attack. These NCP goons must be dealt with immediately!"

Some men are seen in the film arguing with Ambekar, who is seated at a desk. One of the men slapped him in the middle of it. Ketaki Chitale, a Marathi actor, and Nikhil Bhamre, a student, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly spreading offensive statements on Mr Pawar's Facebook page.

A Maharashtra court today ordered the actor to be held in police custody until May 18. Bhamre was nabbed in Nashik, while Ms Chitale was arrested in Thane. Ms Chitale has been charged with slander, incitement to hatred, and the promotion of discord. In Maharashtra, the NCP is part of the ruling coalition.