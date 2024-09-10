Although leaders of two arch-political rivals in Kashmir Valley—the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party—are seizing all opportunities to demonize each other, they are unanimous in their efforts to discredit Engineer Rashid by dubbing his political outfit, the Awami Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), as a "proxy of BJP".

Lok Sabha member from Baramulla is presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in a terror funding case and has created history by defeating former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The NC and PDP have joined forces to launch a scathing campaign against Engineer Rashid's AIP, labelling it a "proxy" of the BJP. This move comes after they previously accused the J&K Apni Party of Altaf Bukhari and the Peoples Conference of Sajad Gani Lone of being the "A" and "B" teams of the BJP.

The NC's Omar Abdullah sparked the controversy by hinting at a potential alliance between the BJP and AIP. He pointed out that Home Minister Amit Shah had not mentioned certain parties, including AIP, during a press conference, suggesting a possible future partnership. Abdullah's comments were echoed by PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, who accused AIP of being a government proxy aimed at dividing the Kashmiri vote.

Govt is funding Eng Rashid's party: Mehbooba

Mufti questioned how AIP, with its leader Engineer Rashid in jail, could field candidates across the region, alleging that the party received government funding and protection. Both NC and PDP claim that AIP, along with other parties and Independents, are BJP proxies seeking to fragment the Kashmiri vote, particularly targeting PDP.

AIP's popularity worries NC, PDP

The joint campaign against AIP suggests that NC and PDP are concerned about Engineer Rashid's growing popularity, which could impact their electoral prospects. Mufti highlighted PDP's history of standing up for Kashmir's people and opposing government actions, implying that AIP's rise could threaten their political dominance.

The accusations against AIP have sparked a political storm in Jammu and Kashmir, with many questioning the motives behind NC and PDP's joint campaign. As the region prepares for assembly elections, the political landscape is becoming increasingly complex, with alliances and rivalries shifting rapidly.

AIP plans to grant a rousing reception of Eng Rashid

As the AIP chief has been granted bail by a Delhi Court in a terror funding case, his party has planned to grant him a rousing reception to intensify the election campaign. Shoaib Lone, leader of AIP and former Sangrama MLA, has expressed jubilation over the interim bail granted to Engineer Rashid.

Lone described Rashid's return as a "potential game-changer" for the elections, stating that his presence would energize voters and shift the narrative of the election.

"The tiger is back, and we are ready to welcome him in a grand way," Lone told a Kashmir-based news agency. "Once he joins the AIP campaign, you will see the entire atmosphere of the Assembly elections change", he predicted

Lone, who is contesting from the Baramulla Constituency, emphasized the significant impact Rashid's presence would have on the political dynamics of the region. He stated that Rashid's involvement in the campaign would remind everyone of his leadership and dedication to the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources close to the AIP have confirmed that plans are being made for Rashid's grand reception, with supporters eager to rally behind their leader. The party is expected to leverage Rashid's popularity and influence in their campaign strategy for the upcoming elections.

Rashid's bail comes at a critical time, with the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. His supporters believe his presence will significantly influence the outcome of the elections, with votes being counted on October 8.