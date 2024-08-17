A day after Omar Abdullah hinted at rethinking his earlier stand of not contesting Assembly elections, the majority of Jammu-based party leaders today made a passionate appeal to join the electoral battle to boost the morale of the party cadre.

Party leaders appealed to Omar Abdullah to reconsider his decision not to contest upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly till Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory, stating that his leadership has been a beacon of hope for the people in this part of the country.

" The unwavering commitment of Jenab Omar Abdullah in the restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and the echo of his strong voice at multiple levels has been equally instrumental, apart from the unequivocal directions of the Supreme Court, in the Election Commission of India announcing the three-phase election schedule", senior National Conference leaders said in a joint statement, issued today.

Besides NC Additional General Secretary and Former Minister Mr Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, the signatories to the joint statement included four Zonal Presidents of Jammu Province namely Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo former Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana former Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, Ram Paul Former Minister, and Abdul Gani Malik former minister.

People of J&K looking at Omar to solve their issues

The senior leaders stated that Omar Abdullah doesn't reflect the urges and aspirations of the National Conference rank and file only but the people of both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of religion, caste, or creed.

"Omar's forward-looking vision and decisive leadership besides a commitment to democratic values and the welfare of the people has hugely influenced the policies of the party and therefore his stewardship at this crucial juncture assumes greater significance", they said.

Reaffirming their unwavering support and commitment to Omar Abdullah, the senior leaders exuded confidence that with his dynamic leadership, the National Conference will emerge stronger in the upcoming elections, which are going to change the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of its pristine glory as a full-fledged State that had been the jewel in the crown of India.

"We urge Omar Abdullah to respect the aspirations of the millions of NC workers in general and the people of J&K in particular to reconsider his decision, as his participation in not just a matter of personal choice but a reflection of the collective will of the party that is a mass movement with history of service and sacrifice for the people", the NC leaders said.

They hoped that under the leadership of Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir would get the statehood and the rights of the people back.

"Together we will script a new saga of peace, progress, development, and prosperity ", the statement asserted.