Two days after a handwritten 'confession' note of one Harmeet Singh, alleged killer of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir has gone viral on social media, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday detained a Jammu resident in connection with this high-profile mysterious murder.

Quoting police sources, local media reported that a Jammu resident namely Rajendra Chaudhary has been detained because, on the day of the crime, Chaudhary's electronic location is shown to be on the place of crime.

"The Crime Branch has detained a man person named Rajendra Chaudhary, who is a resident of Jammu. During the investigation, the location of Chaudhary was tracked to the place of crime on the day Wazir was murdered," reports said. The day Wazir came to Delhi, Chaudhary was the one who brought his luggage from Jammu.

Rajendra Choudhary was 'disappeared' for the last month

Sources said that Rajendra Choudhary was missing for the last month. A native of the Samba district of Jammu province, Choudhary had gone outside of J&K for some business. His family members told neighbors that Rajindra was doing some business in Mumbai.

Sources said that Choudhary was spotted in CCTV footage with slain former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Trilochan Singh Wazir. "After questioning him for four hours, sleuths of Crime Branch detained Rajindra for further questioning."

Crime Branch sleuths verifying authenticity of 'confession' note

According to a news agency, the Crime Branch has started the verification of a viral handwritten note, a photo of which was posted on the Facebook account of Harmeet Singh. Singh has allegedly confessed to the crime in the post, which went viral on social media.

"Delhi Police Crime Branch said that it is verifying that whether the note was uploaded from Singh's Facebook account or a new account was created for this in his name," reports said.

Delhi Police also interrogated the family of another accused in the case, Harpreet Singh, in Jammu. On Friday, the FIR registered by Delhi Police in connection with Wazir's murder was transferred to the Crime Branch.

As per the police, the murder was pre-planned and the flat in Moti Nagar, where Wazir was murdered, was rented in January. The accused had also informed the landlord beforehand that the flat would be vacated by September 10.

The police investigation also revealed that the murder was initially planned in July but could not be executed then. The motive of the murder is expected to be clear when both suspects are arrested.

NC, Sikh organizations demand CBI probe

The National Conference (NC) has demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of senior party leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, whose decomposed body was found in an apartment in Delhi last week.

"We demand that CBI be handed this case so the conspiracy and those behind it can be uncovered and punished as per law," Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

The family is at the forefront of this demand & their demand is being echoed by @JKNC_ , and the transport associations that Wazir Sb was associated with and others. We demand that CBI be handed this case so the conspiracy & those behind it can be uncovered & punished as per law. https://t.co/6NvgelG7ih — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 11, 2021

Sikh organizations have also demanded a CBI probe into the murder of Wazir, who was chairman of State Gurdwara Parbhandak Board (SGPB) J&K.

Sikh groups suspected a deep-rooted conspiracy in this high-profile murder and demanded that culprits should be brought to book. Groups expressed their displeasure over the inaction by the law enforcement agencies even after the lapse of so many days and prima facie evidence collected by the agencies so far.