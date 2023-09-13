Actress Nazriya was last seen in Thirumanam Enum Nikkah, a Tamil film with Jai which was released in 2014. It has been a long time since her fans have watched her in Tamil cinema and they are eager to watch her back on the big screen.

The upcoming Tamil film, tentatively titled Suriya 43, is creating quite a buzz. Famous Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has reportedly been chosen to play the female lead opposite Tamil superstar Suriya in this Sudha Kongara directorial.

Sources close to the project have hinted at Nazriya Nazim Fahadh having already signed on for the role, although official confirmation from the makers is yet to come. Known for her versatile acting skills, Nazriya is expected to portray a performance-oriented character, a trademark of Sudha Kongara's films.

This film marks Nazriya Nazim Fahadh's return to Tamil cinema after a substantial hiatus and her first collaboration with director Sudha Kongara and the leading man, Suriya.

In another exciting development, pan-Indian star Dulquer Salmaan is rumoured to have secured a pivotal role in Suriya 43. This casting choice is particularly noteworthy as it will be Dulquer Salmaan's first onscreen collaboration with both Suriya and director Sudha Kongara. However, neither the actor nor the film's production team has confirmed this news.

Director Sudha Kongara, who previously worked with Suriya on the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru, shared her enthusiasm for Suriya 43. In an interview, she described it as a challenging project that is not a biopic but assured fans that it is a film they will love. She also emphasized that it's a passion project for her and that Suriya is equally excited about it.