Time and again, there have been rumours of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage although the couple has remained silent about it. Last year, reports had strongly suggested that they would marry in December 2019. Later, it was said that they would tie the knot in summer 2020.

Now, a report on The Times of India has thrown light at the reason behind the delay in their wedding. The couple has been visiting a lot of temples in the last one year and it is now revealed that they are on temple-going spree based on the advice given by an astrologer.

The report says that Nayanthara is a strong believer of astrology and an astrologer had asked us to visit many temples. However, the only remaining temple the couple is yet to visit is Lord Rahu temple in Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan could not visit due to the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Now, the couple is planning to visit the temple soon after which they are expected to announce their marriage.

On the professional front, Nayanthara is busy with Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji. Her next big project is Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, which is scheduled for release for Pongal 2021.

She is also part of her beau's next directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in which Samantha Akkineni is playing an important character.